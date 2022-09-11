Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 11, 2022 09:13 IST

Police personnel monitoring movements from the control room in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district as part of security arrangements for the guru puja of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on September 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Immanuel Sekaran guru puja restriction imposed on vehicles in Madurai. Leaders pay homage at Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi amidst tight security.

2. TNERC holds back some of the proposals of Tangedco for domestic electricity consumers.

3. Industry bodies decry revision of power tariff.

4. Cauvery bridge remains closed for traffic for maintenance works.

5. VCK leader Thirumavalavan says it is important to demand that all Hindus must have right to become priests instead of saying that non-brahmins should be allowed to become priests, as the former shows that this is a fight on behalf of Hindus.

6. Two more Police stations in Villupuram district get ISO certification.

7. Police arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of impregnating a minor near Coimbatore.

8. A 21-year-old killed in Manali, Chennai, after he hit a speed breaker in a blind turn and died on the spot. 

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

