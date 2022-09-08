Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 8, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 08, 2022 08:59 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to inaugurate Convention Center at Tamukkam Ground and multi-level car parking facility near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple built under Smart Cities Mission.

2. The Chief Minister is to visit matches unit in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district.

3. Edappadi Palaniswami to visit AIADMK headquarters for first time after being appointed interim general secretary of the party.

4. Three antique idols belonging to Arulmigu Soundararaja Perumal Temple, Sundara Perumalkovil Village, Kumbakonam were stolen and replaced with replicas in their place without anybody’s knowledge sixty years ago. Idol Wing CID police have claimed to have traced these idols and efforts are on to recover them.

5. Following heavy rain in Salem district, rain water entered hundreds of houses in Salem City in ward 16 and 26. Fire fighters have rescued people.

6. Annual festival of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni ends with the lowering of the flag today.

7. High Court Madurai Bench to hear the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against YouTuber/blogger Savukku Shankar.

8. Vehicular movement to be diverted in Tiruchi city from Sunday as maintenance work is to be taken up in Cauvery bridge for five months.

9. More than 50% of those who appeared have qualified in NEET in Tamil Nadu.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

