Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 5, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 05, 2022 09:28 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out today:

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme, which is titled ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, today in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai.

2. Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko to pay tributes to freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram on his 151st birth anniversary at Coimbatore.

3. Minister of Electricity V. Senthil Balaji to handover scholarship to female students at TNAU.

4. Tourism Minister Dr. M. Mathiventhan will inaugurate Pudhumai Penn Thittam in Namakkal and distribute debit cards to selected students.

