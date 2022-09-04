Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, September 4, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 04, 2022 08:52 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out today:

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil the foundation stone for a new court complex in Madras HC campus in the presence of judges of the Supreme Court and Madras High Court.

2. Inflow into the Mettur dam is expected to increase again on Sunday as rain resumes in catchment areas.

3. Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front district conference to take place in Madurai.

4. Coimbatore rural police has arrested five persons on charges of possessing prescription drugs in large quantity.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

