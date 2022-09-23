Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 23, 2022

BJP President JP Nadda addressing at public meeting in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on September 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Five special teams of the police are investigating the hurling of petrol bombs at the BJP office and a textile showroom in Coimbatore.

2. BJP president J.P. Nadda will be in Karaikudi on the second day of his visit.

3. Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to bring out the Braille version of Thirukural in Tamil and English.

4. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian will visit Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.

5. Coimbatore City Corporation Commissioner will inaugurate stray dog survey in 80 wards today.

6. Mega book fair at Tamukkam Grounds, Madurai to commence today.

7. NTK leader Seeman has opposed NIA raids on SDPI and PFI.

8. Puducherry Police Department has issued an internal circular making helmet and seat belt wearing compulsory for its men.

9. Puducherry CM to flag off walkathon to mark fourth anniversary of PMJAY insurance scheme.

