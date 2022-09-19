Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 19, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. New government law college to be inaugurated in Karaikudi, where Congress leader P. Chidambaram and Law Minister Raghupathi will address today.

2. Puducherry to get special court for POCSO Act cases

3. The Tamil Maanila Congress party will hold a protest against the electricity tariff hike in Salem. Party president G.K. Vasan will participate and address the media persons.

4. MLA Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan has written to the Southern Railway seeking restoration of metre gauge trains, increasing connectivity between Pollachi, Palani and Delta regions

5. Multiple organs of a 27-year-old man who died in an accident were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

6. The Water Resources Department will call for tenders to construct a training wall at the mouth of the Cooum in a few days. Environment clearance has been obtained for the project aimed to prevent formation of sand bar.

