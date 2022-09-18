Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 18, 2022 09:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the media. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Six killed after a lorry collided with a bus near Attur in Salem in the early hours of Sunday.

2. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan to address convocation ceremony of SASTRA University, Thanjavur.

3. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to meet media persons at Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Coimbatore District Collector initiates proceedings for the closure of brick kilns which functioned illegally at Govanur in Coimbatore district.

5. The HR&CE Department is in the process of reviving the post of Tamil pundits or ‘pulavars’ in temples. The pundits, who were appointed 21 years ago with an aim to propagate the meaning of religious texts, hymns, and practices among devotees in temples, have been put to other works like writing accounts and selling tickets in counters. A refresher course was conducted for them on Saturday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

6. Ministers E.V. Velu and P. Moorthy to inspect upcoming grand arena to host Jallikattu at Keelakarai near Alanganallur.

7. Pondicherry University begins admissions to PG courses.

8. A 46-year-old real estate agent killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday night near Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app