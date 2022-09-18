Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2022

1. Six killed after a lorry collided with a bus near Attur in Salem in the early hours of Sunday.

2. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan to address convocation ceremony of SASTRA University, Thanjavur.

3. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to meet media persons at Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul.

4. Coimbatore District Collector initiates proceedings for the closure of brick kilns which functioned illegally at Govanur in Coimbatore district.

5. The HR&CE Department is in the process of reviving the post of Tamil pundits or ‘pulavars’ in temples. The pundits, who were appointed 21 years ago with an aim to propagate the meaning of religious texts, hymns, and practices among devotees in temples, have been put to other works like writing accounts and selling tickets in counters. A refresher course was conducted for them on Saturday.

6. Ministers E.V. Velu and P. Moorthy to inspect upcoming grand arena to host Jallikattu at Keelakarai near Alanganallur.

7. Pondicherry University begins admissions to PG courses.

8. A 46-year-old real estate agent killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday night near Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur.

