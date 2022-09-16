Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 16, 2022

Tamil Nadu Bureau
September 16, 2022 09:38 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin having breakfast with the students of Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II, during the inauguration of Chief Ministers Breakfast Scheme, in Madurai on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to address MSME sector representatives at Madurai.

2. Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme takes off in districts. In Chennai, Ministers Ma. Subramanian and P. K. Sekarbabu will launch the scheme.

3. AIADMK to stage protests against hike in power tariff in Tamil Nadu.

4. High Court Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to restrain Makkal Adhikaram from organising any protest or demonstration on account of the birth anniversary celebrations of Periyar on September 17 in Srirangam in Tiruchi district. The petitioner apprehends that the members could burn copies of Manu Smriti, Vedas and Agamas.

5. Paramedical courses admission merit list to be released today.

6. Three persons arrested for felling a sandalwood tree near Coimbatore.

7. Multiple organs of a brain-dead person were harvested at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

8. North Beach Police, Chennai, arrested four habitual phone snatching offenders and recovered a huge quantity of stolen phones from them.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

