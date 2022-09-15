Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 15, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch ‘Breakfast Scheme’ at Adhi Moolam Corporation Primary School, Madurai, and lay a foundation stone for new Collectorate building at Virudhunagar

2. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian will inspect the fever ward at the Institute of Child Health, where there is a steady inflow of children with fever

3. Chairman and Managing Director of Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation Hans Raj Verma will inaugurate foundry exhibition in Coimbatore

4. Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to hear the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated against YouTuber/Blogger Savukku Shankar

5. DMK president M.K. Stalin to take part in party’s Mupperum Vizha in Virudhunagar

6. Collector and Chief Education Officer of Coimbatore to inaugurate sports infrastructure at Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School in Chinnathadagam

7. As part of former Chief Minister C. N. Annadurais birthday, a cycle rally will be held in Erode district

