Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

September 12, 2022 08:54 IST

Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice of Madras High Court. File. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

1. Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari retires today.

2. IIT Madras director Kamakoti to interact with journalists on JEE-Advanced today.

3. Heavy winds and rain damage houses in Gudalur.

4. ‘Mananala Nalaadharavu Mandram’ (MaNaM) to be inaugurated at Government Rajaji Hospital as part of observing World Suicide Prevention Day

5. RPF launches Operation Narcos to check smuggling of Ganja through inter-State trains

