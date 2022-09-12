Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice of Madras High Court. File.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari retires today.

2. IIT Madras director Kamakoti to interact with journalists on JEE-Advanced today.

3. Heavy winds and rain damage houses in Gudalur.

4. ‘Mananala Nalaadharavu Mandram’ (MaNaM) to be inaugurated at Government Rajaji Hospital as part of observing World Suicide Prevention Day

5. RPF launches Operation Narcos to check smuggling of Ganja through inter-State trains

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.


