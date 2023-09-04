- With SW monsoon set to revive, IMD forecasts possibility of heavy rains in districts along western ghats till September 7. North TN too has chances of thunderstorm
- TNCC president K.S. Alagiri will hold a press meet in Tirunelveli
- BJP State president K. Annamalai to start his second phase of yatra from Alangulam in Tenkasi district
- Ministers K.N. Nehru and S. Muthusamy to flag off new vehicles for solid waste management in Erode
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is inaugurating the works for the combined drinking water scheme in Namakkal district on Monday
