  1. With SW monsoon set to revive, IMD forecasts possibility of heavy rains in districts along western ghats till September 7. North TN too has chances of thunderstorm
  2. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri will hold a press meet in Tirunelveli
  3. BJP State president K. Annamalai to start his second phase of yatra from Alangulam in Tenkasi district
  4. Ministers K.N. Nehru and S. Muthusamy to flag off new vehicles for solid waste management in Erode
  5. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru is inaugurating the works for the combined drinking water scheme in Namakkal district on Monday