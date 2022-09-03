Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Workers stitching garments at a knitwear export unit in Tiruppur. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out today:

1. Garment manufacturers in Tiruppur experiment with natural colours, banana fibres.

2. Chennai Corporation launches a new anthem for solid waste management, asks residents to segregate waste.

3. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a builder to pay enhanced compensation of ₹50,000 instead of ₹30,000 to a home buyer towards rectification of defect.

4. City Police nabbed three including two juveniles who broke open three mobile phone shops in Chintadripet and decamped with more 100 mobile phones and other electronic items.

5. Massive tree plantation drive near Tiruvannamalai town to promote native species today