Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 04, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here are the latest news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Chennai police arrest two suspended DMK members accused of molesting a policewoman at the venue of a party public meeting recently. Special veterinary teams to arrive in Mudumalai to hold consultations with the forest department over outbreak of African Swine Fever. The Puducherry government will create a new entity to manage the transferred electricity distribution and assets of the Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) as part of the ongoing unbundling and privatization of the power sector in the Union Territory that has encountered stiff opposition from employees. A door-to-door census of students who have dropped out of school during lockdown is underway in the Tiruchi district, as part of a Department of School Education initiative. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

