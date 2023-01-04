- Chennai police arrest two suspended DMK members accused of molesting a policewoman at the venue of a party public meeting recently.
- Special veterinary teams to arrive in Mudumalai to hold consultations with the forest department over outbreak of African Swine Fever.
- The Puducherry government will create a new entity to manage the transferred electricity distribution and assets of the Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) as part of the ongoing unbundling and privatization of the power sector in the Union Territory that has encountered stiff opposition from employees.
- A door-to-door census of students who have dropped out of school during lockdown is underway in the Tiruchi district, as part of a Department of School Education initiative.
