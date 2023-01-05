- The Election Commission of India is set to publish the integrated final electoral rolls today; Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo to hold a press conference.
- UGC to announce regulations for setting up overseas campus.
- HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the PIL petition seeking a probe into the caste discrimination in Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district.
- Mortal remains of Erode East MLA Thirumaghan Everaa to be cremated today.
- Food Safety Department organises ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ in Tiruchi to showcase health benefits of millets.
- Rubber industry seeks the withdrawal of restrictions on rubber imports.
- As a part of the Coimbatore Vizha, a vintage cars and bike rally is to be organized at the Cosmopolitan Club.
- IT Minister T. Mano Thangaraj to participate in ‘Nellai IT Conclave‘.
- Government employees, and teachers in Tirunelveli to stage a demonstration demanding revival of old pension scheme as promised by the DMK in its poll manifesto.
