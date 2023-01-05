Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 05, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Here is a list of news developments from Tamil Nadu today

The Election Commission of India is set to publish the integrated final electoral rolls today; Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo to hold a press conference. UGC to announce regulations for setting up overseas campus. HC Madurai Bench to continue to hear the PIL petition seeking a probe into the caste discrimination in Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district. Mortal remains of Erode East MLA Thirumaghan Everaa to be cremated today. Food Safety Department organises ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ in Tiruchi to showcase health benefits of millets. Rubber industry seeks the withdrawal of restrictions on rubber imports. As a part of the Coimbatore Vizha, a vintage cars and bike rally is to be organized at the Cosmopolitan Club. IT Minister T. Mano Thangaraj to participate in ‘Nellai IT Conclave‘. Government employees, and teachers in Tirunelveli to stage a demonstration demanding revival of old pension scheme as promised by the DMK in its poll manifesto. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

