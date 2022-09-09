Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Union Minister L. Murugan. File photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Water Resources Department continues to reinforce Kollidam bund at Kariyamanickam near Tiruchi where erosions were found on Thursday.

2. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy L. Murugan will inaugurate a five-day photo exhibition as part of 75 years of Independence celebrations on Friday.

3. Following reduced rainfall in catchment areas, the inflow into Mettur dam has started to reduce.

4. CM Stalin, to attend the wedding function of Minister Moorthy’s son in Madurai, expected to leave for Chennai by noon.

5. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi to inaugurate undergraduate courses in Madurai Kamaraj University.

6. Law Minister Regupathy to preside over passing out parade of recruit Jail Warders in Tiruchi.

7. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to launch National Deworming Day in Chennai.

8. Velachery Police arrested a gang of four men who stole batteries from four wheelers and bikes parked on roadsides in Chennai.

9. Police have arrested a youth on charges of circulating morphed photos of a girl in Coimbatore.

10, Pondy Govt to raise ₹100 crore from open market