Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 7, 2022.

The Hindu Bureau
September 07, 2022 09:32 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage at his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: B.  Velankanni Raj

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over the national flag to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who will begin his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari today.

2. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage at his father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur before heading to Kanniyakumari to begin his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

3. Over 200 houses located in low-lying areas along the river in Erode and Namakkal districts flooded.

4. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court asks the State Government to come up with mechanism whereby, sexual offenders, particularly teenagers are properly counselled when they are in prison so that when they come out, they are reformed and are able to lead a normal life.

5. The carcass of a wild elephant that was found at the Bhavanisagar reservoir area to be autopsied today.

6. Water to be released for Single crop area from Vaigai dam.

7. Fisheries Department steps up awareness programmes in coastal hamlets to drive home the dangers of trespassing IMBL in Palk Straits.

8. Tiruchi Corporation rolls out POS devices to levy and collect spot fine from offenders who flout the plastic ban and dump waste in public places.

8. Convocation of 38th batch of prison officers at Vellore on Wednesday.

