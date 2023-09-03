September 03, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Heavy rain in Ooty town leads to inundation of low-lying areas. DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stands by his comments on Sanatan Dharma, defending his stand on social media, where right-wing handles accused him of taking a position against a majority of the population in the country. Braille signage and tactile flooring installed at Madurai Head Post Office and Tallakulam Head Head Post Office so that the visually impaired could use the counters at the post office without anybody’s help. Tiruchi Corporation fences the banks of Uyyakondan Canal near Palakkarai bridge to prevent residents from dumping waste.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

