September 28, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

Mass cleaning programme at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Saplings to be planted near the kanmoi on the court premises.

Saaral festival begins in Suruli Falls in Theni district.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to lay foundation for the Rs.102 crore combined drinking water supply scheme for Thuraiyur and wayside villages in Tiruchi

Puducherry Education Department issues advisory to students on attending video calls from unknown numbers

About 35 cows of the ghosala of Srirangam Temple to be handed over to a self help group for maintenance

Forest Department teams up with like-minded entities to clear up plastic garbage at forest fringes in Udumalpet and Amaravathy ranges in Tiruppur district

