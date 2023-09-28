- Mass cleaning programme at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Saplings to be planted near the kanmoi on the court premises.
- Saaral festival begins in Suruli Falls in Theni district.
- Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to lay foundation for the Rs.102 crore combined drinking water supply scheme for Thuraiyur and wayside villages in Tiruchi
- Puducherry Education Department issues advisory to students on attending video calls from unknown numbers
- About 35 cows of the ghosala of Srirangam Temple to be handed over to a self help group for maintenance
- Forest Department teams up with like-minded entities to clear up plastic garbage at forest fringes in Udumalpet and Amaravathy ranges in Tiruppur district
