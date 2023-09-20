September 20, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST

Income Tax department conducts searches related to TNEB contractors, suppliers in multiple locations

Wet weather for the past few days has helped bring down rainfall deficit marginally this southwest monsoon. The State has received 5% more rains than average. Rains expected to continue as monsoon stays active

TNAU undertakes two rounds of spot-admission exercise to fill vacant seats in self-financed affiliated colleges

After numerous complaints from commuters Chennai Metro Rail has begun laying roads along Porur to Poonamallee stretch. This work will be taken up in phases

Ministers E.V. Velu and Siva.V.Meyyanathan to chair district road safety review meeting at Mayiladuthurai

Temple tanks and storm water drains being cleaned ahead of monsoon

Anna University’s incubation cell receives funds from CSR of companies

Puducherry Assembly session begins today

Cuddalore Central Prison inmates take to music to beat the blues

