- Income Tax department conducts searches related to TNEB contractors, suppliers in multiple locations
- Wet weather for the past few days has helped bring down rainfall deficit marginally this southwest monsoon. The State has received 5% more rains than average. Rains expected to continue as monsoon stays active
- TNAU undertakes two rounds of spot-admission exercise to fill vacant seats in self-financed affiliated colleges
- After numerous complaints from commuters Chennai Metro Rail has begun laying roads along Porur to Poonamallee stretch. This work will be taken up in phases
- Ministers E.V. Velu and Siva.V.Meyyanathan to chair district road safety review meeting at Mayiladuthurai
- Temple tanks and storm water drains being cleaned ahead of monsoon
- Anna University’s incubation cell receives funds from CSR of companies
- Puducherry Assembly session begins today
- Cuddalore Central Prison inmates take to music to beat the blues
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE