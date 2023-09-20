  • Income Tax department conducts searches related to TNEB contractors, suppliers in multiple locations
  • Wet weather for the past few days has helped bring down rainfall deficit marginally this southwest monsoon. The State has received 5% more rains than average. Rains expected to continue as monsoon stays active
  • TNAU undertakes two rounds of spot-admission exercise to fill vacant seats in self-financed affiliated colleges
  • After numerous complaints from commuters Chennai Metro Rail has begun laying roads along Porur to Poonamallee stretch. This work will be taken up in phases
  • Ministers E.V. Velu and Siva.V.Meyyanathan to chair district road safety review meeting at Mayiladuthurai
  • Temple tanks and storm water drains being cleaned ahead of monsoon
  • Anna University’s incubation cell receives funds from CSR of companies
  • Puducherry Assembly session begins today
  • Cuddalore Central Prison inmates take to music to beat the blues