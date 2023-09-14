- Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice president RBVS Manian arrested by Chennai police for allegedly making derogatory commments against the architect of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.
- Sri Lankan Navy arrests four fishermen of Pudukottai district on the charge of trespassing.
- Directorate of Enforcement teams continues searches in Pudukottai district for the third consecutive day.
- Prospects of raising samba paddy crop in Cauvery delta turn bleak with dwindling storage in Mettur Dam; section of farmers demand declaration of the state as drought-hit while others call for protests.
- Water Resources Department likely to resume quarrying operations in Tiruchi district.
- DMK youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin to participate in youth wing meeting in Madurai ahead of the party’s meet in Salem.
- Police arrested a gang from Chengalpattu for illegally transporting rectified spirit from Bhopal and distributed in Chengalpattu, Madurantakam and Thiruvannamalai. Police also seized a huge quantity of spirit.
- TNAU Vice-Chancellor press conference in Coimbatore.
- The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department Minister P. K. Sekar Babu is inspecting Kottai Mariamman temple and is addressing the media on Thursday.
- HR &CE Minister Sekar Babu participating in various programmes including survey of some temple lands in Dharmapuri
