September 14, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice president RBVS Manian arrested by Chennai police for allegedly making derogatory commments against the architect of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests four fishermen of Pudukottai district on the charge of trespassing.

Directorate of Enforcement teams continues searches in Pudukottai district for the third consecutive day.

Prospects of raising samba paddy crop in Cauvery delta turn bleak with dwindling storage in Mettur Dam; section of farmers demand declaration of the state as drought-hit while others call for protests.

Water Resources Department likely to resume quarrying operations in Tiruchi district.

DMK youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin to participate in youth wing meeting in Madurai ahead of the party’s meet in Salem.

Police arrested a gang from Chengalpattu for illegally transporting rectified spirit from Bhopal and distributed in Chengalpattu, Madurantakam and Thiruvannamalai. Police also seized a huge quantity of spirit.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor press conference in Coimbatore.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department Minister P. K. Sekar Babu is inspecting Kottai Mariamman temple and is addressing the media on Thursday.

HR &CE Minister Sekar Babu participating in various programmes including survey of some temple lands in Dharmapuri

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT