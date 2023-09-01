September 01, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Police begins an inquiry into the complaint given by actor Vijayakakshmi against NTK leader Seeman. Diclofenac, NSAID sale high among pharmacists surrounding vulture habitats in Nilgiris, finds study. NGT seeks report from Tantransco on fisherman’s death in Kosasthalaiyar river. Union minister for fisheries visits a few coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Law Minister S. Regupathy to inaugurate the 2nd edition of Nagapattinam book festival. HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to Madurai Corporation to ensure battery operated vehicles are in proper condition for door to door waste collection.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT