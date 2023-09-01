- Police begins an inquiry into the complaint given by actor Vijayakakshmi against NTK leader Seeman.
- Diclofenac, NSAID sale high among pharmacists surrounding vulture habitats in Nilgiris, finds study.
- NGT seeks report from Tantransco on fisherman’s death in Kosasthalaiyar river.
- Union minister for fisheries visits a few coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.
- Law Minister S. Regupathy to inaugurate the 2nd edition of Nagapattinam book festival.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to Madurai Corporation to ensure battery operated vehicles are in proper condition for door to door waste collection.
