  1. Police begins an inquiry into the complaint given by actor Vijayakakshmi against NTK leader Seeman.
  2. Diclofenac, NSAID sale high among pharmacists surrounding vulture habitats in Nilgiris, finds study.
  3. NGT seeks report from Tantransco on fisherman’s death in Kosasthalaiyar river.
  4. Union minister for fisheries visits a few coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.
  5. Law Minister S. Regupathy to inaugurate the 2nd edition of Nagapattinam book festival.
  6. HC Madurai Bench to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to Madurai Corporation to ensure battery operated vehicles are in proper condition for door to door waste collection.