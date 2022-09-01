Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on September 1, 2022
Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
1. Two persons died and three others injured in a rain related mishap near Anamalai in Coimbatore district.
2. The Madurai-Coimbatore Intercity Express service, a long-pending demand of passengers and elected representatives, will begin from today.
3. After a 3-day-effort, a two-month old elephant calf that got separated from its mother was reunited with its herd.
4. Officials on alert as Cauvery and Kollidam rivers are on spate.
5. Over one thousand persons shifted to flood relief centres due to flooding in Cauvery.
6. Price of commercial LPG cylinders goes down by nearly ₹100, effective September 1.
7. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to preside over former minister Pongalur. N. Palanisamy’s family function in Coimbatore
