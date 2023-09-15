September 15, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

DMK Government’s flagship Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, which provides a rights grant of Rs 1,000 per month to 1.06 crore women heads of family, to be rolled out across Tamil Nadu today. Chief Minister MK Stalin to launch the scheme in Kancheepuram. MDMK to celebrate 115h Anna birth anniversary in Madurai. In the wake of a rise in fever cases, especially influenza like illnesses, the Directorate of Public Health has issued guidelines on control and clinical management of cases. School Education department officials asked to visit the houses of school drop outs in Perambalur district to ascertain the reasons and submit a daily report to the Collector. PWD to introduce UPI mode for payment of water bills in Puducherry. Spinning mill was damaged in fire at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore. Foundation stone to be laid for modernisation of fishing harbour at Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district. More persons from women self help groups to be deployed for improving CM breakfast scheme in Chennai.

