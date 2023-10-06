Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here are the top news to watch out from Tamil Nadu on Friday, October 6, 2023
October 06, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST
A file picture of a banana plantation that was damaged by wild elephants at Naickenpalayam in Coimbatore district.
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
-
Chief Minister Stalin to speak at Kalaignar centenary celebrations organised by Dravidar Kazhagam in Thanjavur.
-
Wild elephants eat cattle feed, including oilcakes, from houses at Kalayanur near Coimbatore for the third consecutive day
-
Indian Railways and Nissan demonstrate accessibility for persons with disabilities at Railway Station
-
Tondiarpet Police arrested two youth for smuggling drugs from Andhra Pradesh
-
IIT Madras has developed an alternative to Braille for Indian languages
-
KCP handing over of crew model for integrated air drop test, Egmore
-
WRD is set to restore 28 drains of Buckingham canal, Adyar and Cooum rivers. Work has already started in two drains and temporary steps have been taken for flood mitigation during monsoon. It has taken over two drains from GCC.
-
Mayor R. Priya to preside over ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ camp in Korattur, Chennai
COMMents
SHARE