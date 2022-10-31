Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- BJP State President K. Annamalai to offer thanksgiving worship at Kottai Sangameswarar temple, where a car blast took place and address the media.
- Congress party to organise a multi-faith prayer for peace in Coimbatore.
- Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar chairs discussion on the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ at National Institute of Technology.
- Discharge of water into LBP canal stopped after breach in a sluice was reported.
- Over 120 species of butterflies recorded during survey in Sirumalai Hills near Dindigul.
- The Salem Corporation special council meeting to be held on Monday.
- Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy to flag off “Run for Unity”