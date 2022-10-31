Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 31, 2022

Officials from National Investigation Agency led by Superintendent of Police T. Sreejith and Inspector S. Vignesh conducting an inquiry in front of Sangameswarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on Sunday, October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: J. Manoharan

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT BJP State President K. Annamalai to offer thanksgiving worship at Kottai Sangameswarar temple, where a car blast took place and address the media.

Congress party to organise a multi-faith prayer for peace in Coimbatore.

Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar chairs discussion on the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ at National Institute of Technology.

at National Institute of Technology. Discharge of water into LBP canal stopped after breach in a sluice was reported.

Over 120 species of butterflies recorded during survey in Sirumalai Hills near Dindigul.

The Salem Corporation special council meeting to be held on Monday.

Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy to flag off “Run for Unity”

