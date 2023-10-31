October 31, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

The cyclonic circulation over Comorin area will continue to bring rains over the State that may be heavy in south TN. Rains may become more widespread after November 2. Meanwhile, October may end with a rain deficit by nearly 40% in Tamil Nadu Greater Chennai Corporation Council meeting presided over by Mayor R. Priya to be held from 10 a.m Fishermen of various villages along the Pulicat lake in Tiruvallur district have urged the government to take up works to create a permanent bar mouth to the lake. They say that though environmental clearance was obtained last year, the works are yet to commence CP( M)M politburo member G. Ramakrishnan press conference in Puducherry. An electricity wireman electrocuted while repairing a transformer in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai Puducherry L-G directs removal of barricades around Raj Nivas approach Secretary, Dept of Differently Abled Persons and Director to review the execution of schemes for the welfare of persons with disabilities in Perambalur district Estimates Committee of Tamil Nadu Assembly to inspect developmental works in Virudhunagar

