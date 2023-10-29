- Since October 14 till yesterday, a total of 64 fishermen have been arrested by SL Navy personnel and have impounded 10 boats.
- Chennai-Salem flight service is resuming on Sunday after three years.
- DVAC finds more unaccounted money from Deputy registrar who was caught with ₹1.25 lakh cash in Virudhunagar.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to arrive in Madurai city today ahead of birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.
- AUT writes to Governor on reappointment of a person without qualification to the Syndicate of Bharathiar University.
