October 29, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Since October 14 till yesterday, a total of 64 fishermen have been arrested by SL Navy personnel and have impounded 10 boats. Chennai-Salem flight service is resuming on Sunday after three years. DVAC finds more unaccounted money from Deputy registrar who was caught with ₹1.25 lakh cash in Virudhunagar. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to arrive in Madurai city today ahead of birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. AUT writes to Governor on reappointment of a person without qualification to the Syndicate of Bharathiar University.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

