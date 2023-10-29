  1. Since October 14 till yesterday, a total of 64 fishermen have been arrested by SL Navy personnel and have impounded 10 boats.
  2. Chennai-Salem flight service is resuming on Sunday after three years.
  3. DVAC finds more unaccounted money from Deputy registrar who was caught with ₹1.25 lakh cash in Virudhunagar.
  4. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to arrive in Madurai city today ahead of birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.
  5. AUT writes to Governor on reappointment of a person without qualification to the Syndicate of Bharathiar University.