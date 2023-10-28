HamberMenu
Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Here is a list of top news developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for on Saturday, October 28, 2023

October 28, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will donate books to prison libraries in the State today.

2. Chief Minister Stalin will participate in the centenary celebrations of T.S. Srinivasan today.

3. The Transport Minister will chair a meeting today at the Secretariat to review arrangements for Deepavali

4. TMMK will hold a protest demanding the release of 49 life convicts jailed for more than 25 years. The party alleges Governor is not clearing the file sent by the State for their release.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

