October 27, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

President Droupadi Murmu to take part in the 8th convocation of Indian Maritime University. NIT, Tiruchi, among 100 institutions to get 5G Case Labs which is to awarded virtually by PM Modi today. Political parties to pay tributes at the memorial in view of the Marudhu brothers death anniversary. Draft electoral roll to be released across Tamil Nadu National Commission Chairman for Safai karamacharis to visit Nilgiris today Tamil Nadu National Law University hosts Southern Regional Law Review consultation on marriage and divorce laws across communities in India in collaboration with the National Commission for Women. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court orders notice to the State on a PIL petition seeking a direction to the State Level Coordination Committee to convene a meeting on crop insurance to finalise the insurance scheme for 2024 covering the Kharif crops Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi City police has arrested three men who allegedly indulged in a major online part time job scam Tiruchi City Police issues warning not to click or forward malicious links shared through social media platforms ahead of Deepavali festival luring customers with attractive offers. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) department minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru are participating in the Kumbabishekam of Kottai Mariamman Temple in Salem on Friday Interview with Chandrika Tandon, a Trustee of New York University, who will help MCC set up a business school Thet Puducherry Police prepare Standard Operating Procedure to enhance security of Legislative Assembly

