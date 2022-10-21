Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 21, 2022.

Rain water stagnate at Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. The Tamil Nadu government declared holiday for schools in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai district on Friday, October 22, 2022 due to heavy rains. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Tiruvarur district due to widespread rain. In Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts, a holiday has declared for schools. Houses in low-lying areas near Cauvery river flooded as over one lakh cusecs of surplus is being discharged. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate five new buildings at Madurai Medical College via video conferencing. State Higher Education department issues order for appointment of principals for 27 constituent colleges converted into government institutions The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court confirms life sentence imposed on a man by trial court in Madurai for killing a girl after she had rejected his love proposal. Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru to carry out two-day statutory inspection on the 37-km broad gauge converted stretch from Tiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiampalli. Loading of salt from Agasthiampalli and nearby Vedaranyam set to resume again after a gap of over two decades when freight trains were suspended Commemoration Parade held at Police Headquarters. Top police officers participated in i

