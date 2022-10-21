Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Tiruvarur district due to widespread rain. In Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts, a holiday has declared for schools.
- Houses in low-lying areas near Cauvery river flooded as over one lakh cusecs of surplus is being discharged.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate five new buildings at Madurai Medical College via video conferencing.
- State Higher Education department issues order for appointment of principals for 27 constituent colleges converted into government institutions
- The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court confirms life sentence imposed on a man by trial court in Madurai for killing a girl after she had rejected his love proposal.
- Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru to carry out two-day statutory inspection on the 37-km broad gauge converted stretch from Tiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiampalli. Loading of salt from Agasthiampalli and nearby Vedaranyam set to resume again after a gap of over two decades when freight trains were suspended
- Commemoration Parade held at Police Headquarters. Top police officers participated in i