Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 20, 2022

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Union Minister of State for food and Civil Supplies, Prahalad Singh Patel to visit cardamom plantations in Theni district

Three fishermen of Pudukottai district arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing into the island nation’s waters for fishing.

Counselling for government school students for MBBS, BDS to begin today.

Man gets ten years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Salem.

Milk producers of Tiruchi district threaten to stop supply from October 28 demanding increase in procurement price.

The Chennai city police arrested a juvenile for allegedly killing a history sheeter in Seven Wells.

The Forest Department installs speed breakers on Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road for the safety of wild animals.

Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy to hold press meet

