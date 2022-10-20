Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Union Minister of State for food and Civil Supplies, Prahalad Singh Patel to visit cardamom plantations in Theni district
- Three fishermen of Pudukottai district arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing into the island nation’s waters for fishing.
- Counselling for government school students for MBBS, BDS to begin today.
- Man gets ten years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Salem.
- Milk producers of Tiruchi district threaten to stop supply from October 28 demanding increase in procurement price.
- The Chennai city police arrested a juvenile for allegedly killing a history sheeter in Seven Wells.
- The Forest Department installs speed breakers on Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road for the safety of wild animals.
- Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy to hold press meet