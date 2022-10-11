Top Tamil Nadu new developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on October 11, 2022.

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 08:37 IST

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File photo | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to hold a meeting to review on monsoon preparedness, hospitals maintenance and availability of drug.

2. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu, interacts with tribal people in Yercaud.

3. Heavy rains lead to tree falls and landslips in several parts of the Nilgiris.

4. Left parties, VCK and other parties to form human chain stressing communal harmony.

5. Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru to carry out two-day statutory inspection on the 37-km broad gauge converted stretch from Tiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiampalli on October 21 and 22 ahead of giving the authorisation for operation of freight and passenger trains.

6. Joint Action Council of College Teachers to hold a State-wide agitation, urging government to promote college teachers as per UGC regulations.

7. The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur sentenced two persons to life imprisonment on murder charges

