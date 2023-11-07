November 07, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

The Forest Department to fix camera traps at Valparai to monitor a leopard that attacked a boy on Monday Food safety officials caution the general public to avoid sweets that are rich in colour. An advisory was given to sweet shops on rules to be followed while preparing sweets, and special teams were formed to monitor the sweet shops for the Deepavali festival in Salem district No breakthrough in securing the release of boat detained in Maldives 65 tonnes of areca nut imported from Indonesia with fake documents seized in Thoothukudi: one arrested V. Vaithilingam, Pondy MP, in a memorandum to LG demands shut down of hazardous pharmaceutical factory in Kalapet Alagappa University professors have designed an electric cycle with a sodium ion battery , which they consider as a suitable alternative for the lithium ion batteries

