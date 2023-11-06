November 06, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Former Pondy MP Kannan dead, cremation with state honours. At a crucial time, Periyar University syndicate meeting is to be held on Monday. Recently, the university conducted interviews for the post of registrar and controller of examinations without following the instructions of the higher education secretary. To get approval for the selected candidates for these two posts, the syndicate meeting is going to be held. Southern birdwing, a species of swallowtail butterfly found in Western ghats, considered as the second largest butterfly species in India was spotted at the butterfly park in Tiruchi. Fishermen from Rameswaram to observe fast against the arrest of the fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy personnel. TMC leader G. K. Vasan press meet in Erode. Tambaram City Police arrested a real estate businessman for cheating several after receiving huge amount of money from workers on the pretext of arranging lands for housing in suburbs.

