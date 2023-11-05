November 05, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

First flood warning issued by the PWD as the water storage level crossed the 66 feet mark in the Vaigai dam, which has just five more feet for reaching its maximum level of 71 ft. Greater Chennai Corporation monitors underpasses in the city as rains set in. Dravidar Kazhagam leader Veeramani to speak at a meeting in Madurai condemning Central government’s Vishwakarma Yojana scheme. A fire in a godown in Chennai’s Madhavaram on Saturday night destroys huge stock of kitchen equipment. Traffic police personnel distribute reflectors to cyclists in Coimbatore to prevent accidents at night and early morning. Mayiladuthurai residents urge the State government to ensure adequate water in Cauvery river to celebrate Tula Urchava festival when devotees take a holy dip on the last day of Tamil month Aippasi. Heavy rains in the Nilgiris lead to damp squib of a tourist weekend for businesses. IIT Madras students show case their innovations at a day long expo on campus organised by the Centre for Innovation.

For more Tamil Nadu news, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT