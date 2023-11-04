November 04, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Half of arterial roads in Chennai including Outer Ring Road is prone to flooding in Chennai Metropolitan Area, according to a study.

Spinning Mills to go on strike again as they struggle to pay power bills

Work is in progress to improve Retteri as a freshwater source. The Rs.43.19 crore project aims to desilt lake, strengthen bund and prevent garbage dumping -

Motorists, especially autorickshaw drivers, have been complaining about non- availability of CNG at fuel outlets. Many times the hunks go dry since demand is high

Greater Chennai Corporation fills potholes in its roads as rains set in.

Tambaram City Police arrested a taxi driver from Tiruchi for circulating obscene messages about a Chennai woman.

A 52-year-old real estate businessman was arrested by police for allegedly cheating employees of Apollo Tyres afte receiving Rs. 2.5 crore on the pretext of buying land at cheaper rates in Maraimalai Nagar

