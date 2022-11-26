Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 26, 2022 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

Here is a list of latest news developments to look out from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 26, 2022.

Coaching for NEET and other competitive exams for students of government and aided schools begins today across the State.

A 20-year-old pedestrian was knocked by a private bus on Poonamalee high road.

Launch of PSLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Decades-old children park cum gym in Yelagiri Hills near Tirupatur to get face-lift.

Koodugal, an organisation engaged in sparrow conservation has joined hands with ICDS to set up sparrow nests in anganwadis across the State.

Kodumanal excavation site yet to be converted into.a protected site, Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.