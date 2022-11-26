- Coaching for NEET and other competitive exams for students of government and aided schools begins today across the State.
- A 20-year-old pedestrian was knocked by a private bus on Poonamalee high road.
- Launch of PSLV-C54/EOS-06 Mission from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
- Decades-old children park cum gym in Yelagiri Hills near Tirupatur to get face-lift.
- Koodugal, an organisation engaged in sparrow conservation has joined hands with ICDS to set up sparrow nests in anganwadis across the State.
- Kodumanal excavation site yet to be converted into.a protected site,
