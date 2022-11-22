Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 22, 2022 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here is a list of latest news developments to look out from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The depression over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 am over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 130 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km southeast of Nellore and 340 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. It is likely to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next 6 hours.

The combined drinking water scheme for 143 village habitations is being inaugurated by the CM remotely.

A section of rain-affected people in Kollidam and Sirkazhi blocks to hold protest in Mayiladuthurai district resenting delay by the government in distributing relief.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to virtually inaugurate various completed projects in Tiruppur.

Man gets seven years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Salem district.

Traders to protest seeking closure of kappalur toll plaza in Madurai.

Madurai Corporation Employees Union affiliated to (CITU) to protest against G.O.152 that proposes to reduce the number of office postings in Corporation.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar visits the house of Indian hockey player Karthick Selvam in Ariyalur and assures help to his family. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.