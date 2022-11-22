- The depression over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 am over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 130 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km southeast of Nellore and 340 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. It is likely to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during next 6 hours.
- The combined drinking water scheme for 143 village habitations is being inaugurated by the CM remotely.
- A section of rain-affected people in Kollidam and Sirkazhi blocks to hold protest in Mayiladuthurai district resenting delay by the government in distributing relief.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to virtually inaugurate various completed projects in Tiruppur.
- Man gets seven years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Salem district.
- Traders to protest seeking closure of kappalur toll plaza in Madurai.
- Madurai Corporation Employees Union affiliated to (CITU) to protest against G.O.152 that proposes to reduce the number of office postings in Corporation.
- Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar visits the house of Indian hockey player Karthick Selvam in Ariyalur and assures help to his family.
