Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to confer degrees to students at Madurai Kamaraj University in Madurai Members of Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation to stage sit-in protest at WRD office in Tiruchi, seeking resumption of sand mining and opening of more in quarries The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a petition to ensure PMFBY scheme was implemented for whole year by extending insurance coverage. The Chennai Corporation to retrieve playgrounds from private control to provide access to all residents. Councillors in areas such as Kodambakkam have flagged the issue. Karnataka’s former Chief Secretary, A Ravindra, who faced in 2002 contempt of court proceedings initiated by Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery dispute, says the Cauvery Water Management Authority can be used for evolving a distress sharing formula. ntroduction of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services on the Tiruchi - Velankanni and Tiruchi - Palakkad electrified sections has been put off temporarily. The services which were scheduled to be operated from Nov 1 are now expected to be introduced before this month. Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader Narayanasamy to address the media today. Mr. Narayanasamy will also inauguarate a private hospital in city. The MTC has issued instructions to conductors to have adequate change and not harass commuters demanding change A day after the namma salai app was launched by the highways department, users complained that it just froze

