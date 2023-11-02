- Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to confer degrees to students at Madurai Kamaraj University in Madurai
- Members of Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation to stage sit-in protest at WRD office in Tiruchi, seeking resumption of sand mining and opening of more in quarries
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a petition to ensure PMFBY scheme was implemented for whole year by extending insurance coverage.
- The Chennai Corporation to retrieve playgrounds from private control to provide access to all residents. Councillors in areas such as Kodambakkam have flagged the issue.
- Karnataka’s former Chief Secretary, A Ravindra, who faced in 2002 contempt of court proceedings initiated by Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery dispute, says the Cauvery Water Management Authority can be used for evolving a distress sharing formula.
- ntroduction of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services on the Tiruchi - Velankanni and Tiruchi - Palakkad electrified sections has been put off temporarily. The services which were scheduled to be operated from Nov 1 are now expected to be introduced before this month.
- Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader Narayanasamy to address the media today. Mr. Narayanasamy will also inauguarate a private hospital in city.
- The MTC has issued instructions to conductors to have adequate change and not harass commuters demanding change
- A day after the namma salai app was launched by the highways department, users complained that it just froze
