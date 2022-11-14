Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

November 14, 2022 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on November 14, 2022.

Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to inspect damages caused to crops and public utilities by the unprecedented northeast monsoon rains in Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai.

Hearing on the SIT petition seeking permission for polygraph tests on 13 suspects in Ramajeyam murder case to continue before Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruchi today.

Rajiv assassination convict Nalini may visit her husband Murugan at Tiruchi Special Camp today.

A protest is being staged at Korattagiri village in Denkanikottai against stone quarries, their crushers and the open tippers that carry gravel. Women and children braving the rains pitching a tent and living in a thicket for three days now.

Adani Green Energy says a favourable Tribunal ruling that it is entitled for ₹7.01 per unit for 288 MW solar plants at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu would result in one-time revenue upside of ₹568 crore and recurring positive annual impact of ₹ 90 crore. It also said Tangedco is yet to confirm the claims despite reminder.

The Chennai city police have arrested 112 persons for allegedly stocking and selling mava and gutka in last one week.

Chennai Corporation to get additional consignment of machinery including heavy duty pumps from other districts ahead of the next spell of rain.

World Diabetes Day- Health Minister to attend event at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.

