Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to inspect damages caused to crops and public utilities by the unprecedented northeast monsoon rains in Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai.
- Hearing on the SIT petition seeking permission for polygraph tests on 13 suspects in Ramajeyam murder case to continue before Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruchi today.
- Rajiv assassination convict Nalini may visit her husband Murugan at Tiruchi Special Camp today.
- A protest is being staged at Korattagiri village in Denkanikottai against stone quarries, their crushers and the open tippers that carry gravel. Women and children braving the rains pitching a tent and living in a thicket for three days now.
- Adani Green Energy says a favourable Tribunal ruling that it is entitled for ₹7.01 per unit for 288 MW solar plants at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu would result in one-time revenue upside of ₹568 crore and recurring positive annual impact of ₹ 90 crore. It also said Tangedco is yet to confirm the claims despite reminder.
- The Chennai city police have arrested 112 persons for allegedly stocking and selling mava and gutka in last one week.
- Chennai Corporation to get additional consignment of machinery including heavy duty pumps from other districts ahead of the next spell of rain.
- World Diabetes Day- Health Minister to attend event at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai.
